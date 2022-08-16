Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 16.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 70.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 84.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

