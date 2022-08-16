Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 133,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Aravive Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. 167,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,522. Aravive has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aravive by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aravive by 35.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 97,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Aravive

Several research analysts have commented on ARAV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aravive from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aravive in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

