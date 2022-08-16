Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 926,500 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 844,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Arcellx stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.02. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $26.91.
In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,924,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ACLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
