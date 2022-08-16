Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 926,500 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 844,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Arcellx Price Performance

Arcellx stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.02. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,924,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $72,000. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $77,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $19,360,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

ACLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

