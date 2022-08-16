Ardor (ARDR) Tops One Day Volume of $3.48 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $123.18 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00114622 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022262 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001487 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00255326 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00033960 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009021 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000108 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
