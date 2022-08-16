Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Update

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 837,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,022,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 20.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,468. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $762.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

