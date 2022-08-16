Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Given a C$7.25 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) has been given a C$7.25 price objective by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Arizona Metals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of AMC traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 128,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,729. The firm has a market capitalization of C$551.29 million and a PE ratio of -20.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.37. Arizona Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.05 and a twelve month high of C$6.98.

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arizona Metals will post -0.1912473 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

