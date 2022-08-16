Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.39 million.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,472. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $157,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.