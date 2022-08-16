Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,973 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.14. 10,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,059. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.62. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

