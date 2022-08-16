Armor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NEE stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $90.84. 36,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,604,203. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

