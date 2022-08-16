Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,760,000 after buying an additional 1,150,891 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,543,000 after purchasing an additional 658,453 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 588,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 441.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 690,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after buying an additional 562,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OHI. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $35.09.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.80%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

