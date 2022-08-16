Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.0 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $54.51. 4,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,621. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.