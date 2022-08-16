Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 70,165 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.28. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $85.72.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

