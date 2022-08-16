Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.6% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 28,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 477,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,318,000 after purchasing an additional 96,085 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 301,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 149,781 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 96,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.74. 179,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,459,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

