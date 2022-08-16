Armor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,291,000 after acquiring an additional 132,519 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,414,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.20. 307,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,653. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36.

