Armor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 952 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE XOM traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.55. 253,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,401,118. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $385.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.