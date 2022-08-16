Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 782 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 389,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 38,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 831,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 669,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,336,000 after buying an additional 78,295 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.84. 98,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,022,468. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a market cap of $193.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

