Armor Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Welltower Stock Down 0.8 %

WELL stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,602. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.