Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,600 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 505,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWI. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AWI traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.34. 7,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,225. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

