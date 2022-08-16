Arnhold LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at $980,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $3,261,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
WeWork Price Performance
WeWork stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 258,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. WeWork Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at WeWork
In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 50,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,784 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,204.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,239.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,204.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
About WeWork
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
