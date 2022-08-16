Arnhold LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arnhold LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after buying an additional 214,617 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,226,000 after buying an additional 1,069,807 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,162,000 after buying an additional 166,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Shares of PM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.67. The stock had a trading volume of 76,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,339. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

