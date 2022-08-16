Arnhold LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,791 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology accounts for approximately 2.1% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.24% of DXC Technology worth $18,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 495,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 208,840 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. 22,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $41.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.02.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

