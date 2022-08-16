Arnhold LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 218,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.15% of Allbirds at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Allbirds stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $770.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42. Allbirds, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Allbirds Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.