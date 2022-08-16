Arnhold LLC Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arnhold LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128,610 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.5% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,354,737,000 after buying an additional 922,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,286,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,837,000 after buying an additional 1,555,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 267,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,798. The company has a market capitalization of $159.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

