Arnhold LLC Sells 62,979 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Arnhold LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,979 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for about 1.2% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,487. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

