Arnhold LLC Sells 72,011 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Arnhold LLC lessened its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,011 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sealed Air worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 92,166 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Sealed Air by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sealed Air by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,233,000 after acquiring an additional 282,187 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Sealed Air by 1,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 74,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sealed Air by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SEE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

