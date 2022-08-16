Arnhold LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,714,000 after buying an additional 668,099 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 852.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,468,000 after buying an additional 630,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after buying an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,584,000 after acquiring an additional 204,579 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,184. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

