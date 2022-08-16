AS Roma Fan Token Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $4.07 or 0.00016918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $8.80 million and $3.91 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,028.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00181753 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003929 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00128731 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035550 BTC.
AS Roma Fan Token Coin Profile
AS Roma Fan Token is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.
