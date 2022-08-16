Ascent Group LLC Buys 439 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $113.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.