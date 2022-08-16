Ascent Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after buying an additional 95,166 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 353,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 39,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Price Performance

REZ opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.92 and a 52-week high of $100.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average is $87.61.

