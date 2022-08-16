Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,251 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,330,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

