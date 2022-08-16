Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 453,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Ashland Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.02. 9,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,253. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average is $99.71.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global Announces Dividend

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 4.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 32.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.