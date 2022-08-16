ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. ASML comprises 2.0% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in ASML by 44.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded down $5.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $569.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,990. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

