Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,900 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 477,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Astec Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ASTE traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $45.85. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,952. Astec Industries has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,278.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $318.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.70 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Astec Industries by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

