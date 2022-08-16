Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 720,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 168,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Aston Bay Trading Up 28.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$8.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 118 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 381,468 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada, as well as holds an interest in the Blue Ridge project located in central Virginia, the United States.

