AtromG8 (AG8) 1-Day Volume Tops $67,262.00

AtromG8 (AG8) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. AtromG8 has a total market capitalization of $464,200.05 and $67,262.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AtromG8 has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AtromG8 alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00036494 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam. The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com.

Buying and Selling AtromG8

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AtromG8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AtromG8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AtromG8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AtromG8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.