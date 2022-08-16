Automata Network (ATA) Hits Market Cap of $35.34 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000857 BTC on major exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $35.34 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037125 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Buying and Selling Automata Network

