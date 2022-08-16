Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.04 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $28.21 or 0.00117146 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and approximately $420.42 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00022842 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001482 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00255399 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00034147 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009140 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000561 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 284,944,466 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
