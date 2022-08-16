Avista Co. (AVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Avista has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Avista has a payout ratio of 71.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avista to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Shares of AVA opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. Avista has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $46.90.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,226 shares of company stock worth $404,909 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,434,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after acquiring an additional 122,699 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

