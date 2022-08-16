Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.06. 1,876,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395,583 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,189,000 after buying an additional 5,494,317 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,617,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after buying an additional 2,192,782 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 22,098.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,413,000 after buying an additional 1,815,851 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

