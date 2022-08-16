Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 1.4 %

Aya Gold & Silver stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.41. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.