Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Down 13.0% in July

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 361,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

Azure Power Global Stock Performance

AZRE stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. 267,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Azure Power Global

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

