Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Baby Bunting Group’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

Baby Bunting Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Get Baby Bunting Group alerts:

About Baby Bunting Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Baby Bunting Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as specialty retailer of maternity and baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Baby Bunting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baby Bunting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.