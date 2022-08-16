Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Baby Bunting Group’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
Baby Bunting Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
About Baby Bunting Group
Featured Stories
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Receive News & Ratings for Baby Bunting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baby Bunting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.