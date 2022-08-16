Baby Doge Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.22 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Baby Doge Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $192.76 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002348 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036664 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Profile
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Trading
