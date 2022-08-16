Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Update

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 478,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.82. 1,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.59. Balchem has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $174.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.44.

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $452,357.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

