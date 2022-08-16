Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) VP Sells $131,120.00 in Stock

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gunsteren Job Leonard Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Balchem alerts:

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of Balchem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $452,357.62.

Balchem Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BCPC traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.65. 55,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,643. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.59. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at $11,902,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Balchem by 86.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 72,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 26.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,464,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 177.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 696,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after buying an additional 48,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.