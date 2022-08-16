Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 130,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,259,218 shares.The stock last traded at $4.89 and had previously closed at $4.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.63) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.22.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 2,214,620 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,356,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 969,082 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,225,000 after buying an additional 651,906 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.