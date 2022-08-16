Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 19.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $291.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

