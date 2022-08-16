Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$151.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.71.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock traded up C$1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$135.11. The stock had a trading volume of 759,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,379. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$137.36. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$118.79 and a 1-year high of C$154.47. The stock has a market cap of C$91.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.12 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.3899996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.