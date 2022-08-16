Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$90.00 at National Bank Financial

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $63.45. 53,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,291. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.11. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

