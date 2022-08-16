Barclays Reiterates €66.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €66.00 ($67.35) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DHER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 11th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Delivery Hero Stock Down 0.4 %

DHER stock traded down €0.20 ($0.20) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €49.96 ($50.98). 487,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($137.70). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

